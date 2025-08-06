Paddlers can sign up for chance to participate in Tualatin pumpkin regatta

Interested in commandeering a huge hollowed-out gourd and paddling it around Tualatin’s Lake at the Commons?

Well, now is the time to register to see if you’ll be selected as one of the 20 potential paddlers in the 2025 West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

From now until Sept. 5, those who are willing to brave the not-so-deep lake and dress up in zany costumes have a chance to be selected for the Oct. 19 event, which often attracts people around the country and has garnered international media attention.

The potential participants hoping to paddle are selected via a lottery system.

“Being listed as a potential paddler does not guarantee you will paddle,” said a statement on the city’s website. “Giant pumpkins are agricultural products and the number of usable pumpkins isn’t known until race morning. While the organizers make every effort to accommodate those selected, actual availability varies and isn’t confirmed until the regatta day.”

Those selected as entrants will be notified via email by Sept. 12 and must confirm they will participate by Sept. 15.