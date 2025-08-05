Tigard police seek suspect who assaulted older woman on Fanno Creek Trail

Tigard police are looking for a person they believe seriously injured an 82-year-old woman while she was traveling along the Fanno Creek Trail on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Police said the woman was being followed by a person who appeared to be younger man when they suddenly attacked her. The suspect ran off, leaving the victim unconscious on the trail.

Bicyclists called 911 after finding the victim, and she was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At this stage, police believe the attack was random and are looking for a person described as a man in his early- to mid-20s.

Anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to contact detective Kaci Mace at kaci.mace@tigard-or.gov.