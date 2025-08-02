Bats and bullpen lead Hops to second straight win over Spokane

In a game thought to be defined by a matchup between two of the Northwest League’s best starting pitchers, it was the Hops’ bats and bullpen that led them to a 4-2 win over Spokane on Friday night.

Hillsboro had six players tally multiple hits and had 13 hits in all.

Modeifi Marte had three hits for the Hops, while Slade Caldwell, Angel Ortiz, Ben McLaughlin, Kenny Castillo and Anderdson Rojas tallied two apiece.

Hillsboro trailed 2-1 after two innings, but rallied for run in the third fourth and eighth, then watched as their bullpen did the rest.

Daniel Eagen started the game on the mound for the Hops and entered the game with a 2.87 ERA. But after leaving after four innings, Eagan watched as Daniel Nunez, Carlos Rey, Joangel Gonzalez and Sam Knowlton held Spokane scoreless over the final five innings, with Nunez notching five strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work.

Spokane starter Griffin Herring who entered the game with a 1.71 ERA, lasted just three innings after allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Caldwell, Ortiz, Castillo and Marte all had RBI for Hillsboro.

The win was the second straight for the Hops and seventh in their last nine games.

The two teams will play again at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Avista Stadium in Spokane.