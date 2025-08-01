‘Les Misérables: School Edition,’ headed to Broadway Rose soon

Younger actors will take on Victor Hugo’s beloved classic tale of redemption, courage and justice as Broadway Rose Theatre Company presents “Les Misérables: School Edition,” on Thursday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 16.

The performances are the result of Broadway Rose Teen Summer Production program’s intensive three-week training workshop designed for younger performers who are serious about pursuing musical theater in school settings or professionally. The workshop focuses on building experience in a professional setting, ending with a full-scale musical performance.

The musical follows the life of Jean Valjean who steals a loaf of bread to feed his family and is condemned to hard labor before being paroled.

“From Valjean’s adoption and love of the orphan Cosette, to the soaring revolutionary fire of the rebels who fight on the barricade in the streets of Paris, the story of ‘Les Misérables’ with classic songs like ‘I Dreamed A Dream,’ ‘Bring Him Home,’ and ‘One Day More,’ is one of love, courage, and redemption,” according to a news release about the production.

“I am truly honored to be directing these gifted students this summer and am confident that this moving and unforgettable experience is one audiences will not want to miss,” said Director Trevor Hennigan.

With choreography by Amaya Santamaria, “Les Misérables: School Edition’s” musical director is James Pick, with scenic design by Colin Murray, light design by Samantha Kemp and costume design by Allie Schluchter-Cox.

The Thursday and Friday performances begin at 6 p.m. In addition, all three days feature 2 p.m. matinees.

Tickets are priced at $16 for adults and $12 for ages 2 through 18. Two $5 tickets are available for each Oregon Trail Card holder for this performance as part of the Arts for All program.

For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets, visit broadwayrose.org, call 503-620-5262 or visit the box office at 12850 S.W. Grant Ave.