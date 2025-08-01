6A All-State Baseball: Sunset’s Schoolcraft, Barnes take home big honors

It’s not too late to celebrate what was in high school baseball this past spring, and people are doing just that as the result of the 6A All-State team announced in recent weeks.

The Sunset Apollos defeated Grant in the state title game, earning their first state championship in 31 years, and as a result had three players honored on the list of all-staters.

Senior Kruz Schoolcraft led the way for Sunset, earning the state’s Pitcher of the Year honor.

Schoolcraft was also decorated as a first team honoree, joined by his teammate, senior outfielder Gabe Coltman on the first team, along with senior infielder Dakota Chun.

Schoolcraft was selected 25th by the San Diego Padres in the first round of last month’s MLB Draft, while Coltman is headed for the University of South Carolina Upstate and Chun is off to the University of Portland to play college ball.

Metro League Champion Jesuit finished 24-7 overall and advanced to the state semifinals where they fell to Grant.

The Crusaders led area teams with six all-state honorees, headlined by first team honoree, senior outfielder Kainoa Santiago.

Additionally, senior starting pitcher Johnny Ingalls, senior first baseman Carter Stewart, senior infielder Jake Rolling, and senior utility man Dillon Garg earned second team honors.

Also, Jesuit senior outfielder Trey Cleeland earned honorable mention.

Santiago will be playing at Gonzaga next year, while Ingalls will be playing for Linfield.

Other Metro League all-staters included Aloha senior shortstop Jayden Nakamura who was a second team selection; Mountainside senior pitcher Cole Crossley; Beaverton sophomore outfielder Chase Austin; and Westview senior utility man Maxwell Stuart.

Sherwood led the way for Pacific Conference teams with three overall honorees.

The Bowmen finished tied atop the Pacific Conference standings with McMinnville, and finished with a 24-6 overall record before falling to Jesuit in the state playoffs’ quarterfinals.

Sherwood senior starting pitcher Connor Parry earned first team all-state honors, while junior infielder Landon Brown earned second team honors, and junior pitcher Alex Lopez was honorable mention.

Parry is slated to attend and play at the University of Portland this fall.

Elsewhere in the Pacific Conference, Glencoe junior pitcher August Ware was a second team honoree, while Forest Grove sophomore first baseman Kevin Carreri earned honorable mention.

Ware tallied 101 strikeouts on the season, and boasted a perfect game while striking out 18 in a game against Liberty on May 12.

Tualatin put two players on the all-state first team, led by senior catcher Isaac Pfeifer who’s headed for the University of Portland, along with junior starting pitcher Trenton Hertzog.

The Timberwolves were 16-11 overall and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Tigard, who finished 12-15 overall and lost in the first round of the state playoffs, was led by senior first baseman Alex Pearson who earned second team honors.

Grant’s Kaeden Cruse was the state’s Player of the Year, while Grant’s Matt Kabza and Sunset’s John Barnes split Coach of the Year honors.