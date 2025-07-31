ON THE REFUGE: August can be quiet at the Tualatin River refuge, but there’s still activities on tap

Work party set for Aug. 9; Summer Exploration Day Aug. 23

August is a slow and quiet month in nature. Most of the songbirds are finished nesting, and some have moved out.

The birds are quieter because they are no longer looking for mates or defending territories. It takes a little longer to find them in the landscape.

The scene now changes to shorebirds that are migrating from their northern nesting grounds. Some local breeding waterfowl are present, and you may see an early migrant northern pintail (the duck with the elegant tail) this month.

Bald eagles may be absent because both fish and waterfowl food sources are diminished. However, great blue herons and great egrets continue to catch fish and frogs in the little remaining water.

If you’re planning a walk in August, be sure to dress for hot weather and bring plenty of water to drink on the trails. You can refill your water bottle at the visitor center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Restrooms are also available.

The 2025-26 Duck Stamps are available for sale in the visitor center. The duck stamp directly supports the national refuge system through 98% of its proceeds, which are used to purchase and protect wetland habitat and purchase conservation easements. The stamps not only serve as hunting licenses and conservation tools; they are also a free pass to any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee.

Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge Second Saturday Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9

Join us to improve wildlife habitat by brushing trails and removing invasive species. Help make a difference for wildlife. Training, tools, gloves and snacks will be provided. Parking is available onsite. Let us know you’re coming at friendsoftualatinrefuge.org. If you have questions, email bethany_llewellyn@fws.gov.

Summer Exploration Day: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 23

Join us for the last of the summer exploration days with scopes, specimens, scavenger hunts and more. Volunteers will be hosting interpretive tables throughout the refuge for visitors to learn more about the natural world. More information can be found on the Friends website.

Pam Farris is longtime member of Friends of the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge.