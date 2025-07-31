‘A world without cancer’: Volunteers rally for hope at Washington County relay

With more than 8,700 new cancer diagnoses expected in Oregon this year, locals will gather next month in Washington County to honor those affected and raise critical funds for the fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Washington County will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Lenox Elementary School in Rock Creek, bringing together survivors, caregivers and community members for an afternoon and evening of remembrance, celebration and support.

“Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. At Relay For Life of Washington County, we celebrate, remember and fight back,” Carol Hibbs, 13 year volunteer, said in a release. “I invite all of the community to come out and join us, walk a lap or two, and fight back against this disease together.”

Hibbs said she volunteers year after year not only in hope of one day ending cancer, but to offer support for those navigating the disease.

“I volunteer with the American Cancer Society for this event because I can’t wait for a world without cancer, but in the meantime, I want to be here for those who need support and hope,” she said.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by live music from Jameson Tabor and John Nunn, free activities and a celebration meal for survivors and caregivers. The Luminaria ceremony — a candlelit tribute to those lost to cancer and those still battling — will begin at 9 p.m.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser and supports cancer research, patient programs and support services. This year, more than 2 million new cancer cases and 618,000 deaths are expected nationwide, highlighting the continued urgency for the cause, according to the American Cancer Society.

This year’s Relay For Life of Washington County has raised over $44,700 in donations to fund cancer research, nearly halfway to their goal of $97,000 in donations from this year’s relay.

To join the relay team or form your own, visit RelayForLife.org/WashCOOR. To donate to support lifesaving cancer research and services, visit RelayForLife.org/Donate.