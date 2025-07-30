Hops defeat Spokane, win first of 12 straight road games

Despite allowing two first-inning runs, Hillsboro starting pitcher Ashton Izzi impressed in his Hops debut to the tune of a 5-2 win on Tuesday in the first of the team’s six-game set in Spokane.

Izzi – who joined the team from Everett as part of the Arizona Diamondback’s trade with the Seattle Mariners last week – relinquished two earned runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking none in five innings of work.

Tri-City’s two runs came in the first inning as the result of an Aidan Longwell RBI single, followed by an RBI double by Blake Wright. From there it was all Hops who scored a run in the second inning, another in the seventh, two in the eighth, and a final run in the ninth en route to the win in what was the first of what will be a 12-game road trip.

Cristofer Torin had three hits and two runs scored for Hillsboro, while Janel Luis, Druw Jones and Angel Ortiz had two hits apiece.

Ortiz also tallied two RBI, while Jones’ RBI-triple in the eighth amounted to the winning run.

Jones is batting .471 in over the past week.

Junior Franco also tallied a hit against the Indians and is batting .474 over that same seven day span.

Hops relievers Dawson Brown, Victor Morales, Carlos Rey and Sam Knowlton combined to allow just two hits over four shutout innings to close the game.

Spokane starting pitcher Alberto Pacheco allowed one earned run on six hits over his six innings.

The two teams will face off again at 6:35 p.m. tonight, in Spokane.