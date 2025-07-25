Those wanting to walk, bike or roll across Highway 217 but who have been hesitant to cross the temporary Hall Boulevard pedestrian bridge need fear no longer as of Saturday, July 26.

That’s when the Oregon Department of Transportation will begin removing the temporary structure at night and open one of the sidewalks of the nearly completed Hall Boulevard overpass.

Plans call for the contractor to disassemble the old pedestrian bridge after placing it onto the vehicle lanes of the new overpass, according to ODOT officials.

“We still expect the overpass to reopen to traffic in August,” said an ODOT statement, adding that it’s best to check the agency’s webpage for updates. “There may continue to be intermittent lane closures for some remaining work, but the overpass will remain open.”

Like the former Hall Boulevard overpass that was removed, the soon-to-be-opened new structure crosses Highway 217 near Tigard’s Southwest Pfaffle Street before reattaching to Southwest Hall Boulevard near Highway 99W.