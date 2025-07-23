Sherwood’s Music on the Green returns to Stella Olsen Park Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The city of Sherwood’s annual free music festival, Music on the Green, has returned for another summer season.

All of the festival’s remaining concerts run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Stella Olsen Park, 22256 S.W. Washington St.

On July 23, Roll On, an Alabama tribute band, hit the stage with their energetic combination of traditional country, complete with a little rock ‘n’ roll thrown in, all blended to create that classic Alabama sound.

Experienced musicians and entertainers make up the band, having played in a variety of different genres throughout their careers.

On July 30, Stump City Soul, a 10-piece soul/funk dance band, performs. Well-known for their professional performances, the band draws on artists such as James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars for inspiration. Rounding out the band is a stellar 5-piece horn section.

Then, Music in the Green wraps up on Aug. 6 with the appearance of local favorites, Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts.

The band, which bills itself as the “Northwest’s Premier Nostalgia Rock’n’Roll show and dance band,” covers such artists as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes.