Ten Tiny Dances spins into Beaverton this weekend Published 5:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Beaverton, get ready for some baila and ballet this week. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at The Round, Beavertonians will be treated to the annual Ten Tiny Dances performance event.

Ten Tiny Dances showcases local performers, dancers and choreographers as they perform on a stage just four by four feet in size. According to coordinators, this free event is “an unforgettable evening of bold performances packed into a tiny space with big energy.”

From contemporary to traditional, attendees can expect to see a wide array of talent, showcasing the vibrant cultural and artistic diversity of Washington County.

Performers include:

Grupo Ritual Azteca Huitzilopochtli performing traditional aztec dance

Ben Youngstone, Hannah Davis and Gabriel Gaffney Smith performing contemporary ballet

Cydney Wilkes performing contemporary dance

Sarada Kala Nilayam performing a dancing dialogue between two Indian classical dance forms

Randee Paufve and Mike Barber performing contemporary dance-theater

Krubel Amare performing Ethiopian traditional dance

Hannah Krafcik and Kenny Frechette performing contemporary

Kenya Márquez performing authentic Mexican folkloric dance

Andrea Parson performing interdisciplinary: contemporary, clown and storytelling

Minh Tran performing contemporary dance

This year, the first 100 guests will receive a limited-edition outdoor blanket featuring images from past tiny dance performances.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market will also be held concurrently with the Ten Tiny Dances event. The entrepreneur market is a program seeking to teach young people about the values of innovation and leadership through experiential learning. Roughly 50 young entrepreneurs will be setting up booths in front of City Hall before and during the tiny dances event.

The Round is located at 12600 S.W. Crescent St.