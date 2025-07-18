Put on your dancing shoes as Broadway Rose gears up for Cole Porter’s ‘Anything Goes’ Published 6:18 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Tigard’s Broadway Rose Theatre Company will kick off its run of the beloved Cole Porter musical

“Anything Goes” with a preview performance set for Thursday, July 31, followed by an opening night performance set for Friday, Aug. 1.

Performances at the Deb Fennell Auditorium, 9000 S.W. Durham Road, continue on select dates through Aug. 17.

A splashy, high-energy musical comedy abroad the S.S. American ocean liner bound for London features mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, tap-dancing sailors and a dose of good old-fashioned farce. The show spotlights such timeless Cole Porter songs as “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” and the show-stopping title number, “Anything Goes.”

“What I love about directing ‘Anything Goes’ is the sense of joy in the tuneful music and lyrics,”

Peggy Taphorn, the show’s director and choreographer, said in a statement. “I strongly believe in the poignancy of ‘Anything Goes’ and its ability to bring renewed excitement to today’s audiences during these trying and uncertain times. Everyone can find connection through good dialogue, good laughs, and lots of dancing!”

The musical has gone through various updates and revisions since it debuted on Broadway in 1934 with Broadway Rose showcasing “this renewed classic with its updated sensibilities for a more modern era.”

Joining Taphorn is music director Barney Stein. Scenic designs were created by Reuben Lucas, and Debbie Bray is the costume designer with the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre providing costume and set rental.

The cast includes Courtney Fero as Reno Sweeney, Matt Casey as Billy Crocker, Joe Theissen as Moonface Martin, Matthew Henry Curl as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Jennifer Davies as Hope Harcourt, Karin Terry as Erma, Lisa Knox as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt and Jim Peerenboom as Elisha Whitney.

Depending on what days are selected, tickets are priced from $35 to $70 for adults. Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with matinees set for 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during the show’s run. A post-show talkback Saturday matinee is planned for Aug. 9.

For specific show performance dates or to order tickets, visit broadwayrose.org, call 503-620-5262 or visit the box office at Broadway Theatre Co., 12850 S.W. Grant Ave.