Springville Road closed between Joss Avenue to PCC Rock Creek Published 2:47 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Those traveling along Springville Road near Portland Community College’s Rock Creek Campus will find the road closed to everyone except local residents between the entrance to the college and continuing east to Joss Avenue.

That’s because Washington County is working on its fourth and final phase of urban street improvements for Springville Road between 185th Avenue and Kaiser Road.

The current project, which began in July 2024, includes widening the street to three lanes, including a center lane and one lane in each direction.

When finished, the project also will include continued buffered bike lanes, sidewalks and lighting on both sides of Springville Road.

“The street crosses two streams — one east of the PCC campus entrance and the other between Samuel Drive and Joss Avenue,” said a statement from Washington County Land Use & Transportation. “Culverts at both stream crossings will be replaced to allow fish and small animals to pass below the street.”

In addition, the county will be building water quality and water detention facilities to treat and slow down water runoff from streets and sidewalks before it enters those streams.

The project is expected to be completed by December.

Phase 1 of the project began six years ago when Washington County relocated the entrance and exit to its campus to the intersection of Southwest 178th Avenue.

That project also included roadway improvements that included a double turn lane from eastbound Springville Road into campus and a single turn lane for students entering the college.