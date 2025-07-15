What Oregon baseball players were picked in the 2025 MLB Draft? Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Six Oregon Ducks have the opportunity to become professional baseball players following their selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Oregon baseball appeared in its fifth-straight NCAA tournament under sixth-year head coach Mark Wasikowski in 2025. The Ducks won a share of the Big Ten’s regular-season championship despite early eliminations from the conference tournament and their own 2025 Eugene Regional.

Oregon is set to return a number of standouts from its 2025 campaign — namely its middle infield tandem of shortstop Maddox Molony and second baseman Ryan Cooney — but the Ducks lost some fire power to the draft. Both Oregon’s all-time home runs leader and single-season home run king were selected, as well as two-thirds of the Ducks’ starting rotation and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Oregon baseball faired in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Taitn Gray, C, Tampa Bay Rays

While he’s never played a game for the Ducks, high school catcher Taitn Gray earned the distinction of being Oregon’s first draftee when the Tampa Bay Rays selected him No. 86-overall in the third round.

The switch-hitting backstop attended Dallas Center-Grimes High School in Iowa, where he was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Gray bashed 14 home runs and logged 39 RBI in 2025, posting a .538 batting average as a senior. He was a consensus top-100 prospect according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline’s scouting reports.

“Gray has plus raw power and enough hitting ability to access it in games,” Baseball America, who ranked Gray the 83rd-best prospect in the draft, wrote. “His swing features some moving parts, including a moderate leg kick and a slight hand hitch, but he’s an explosive rotator with tons of bat speed. He’s typically more synced up and fluid from the left side compared to the right. Gray has a chance to be an average defender with more work behind the dish. He’s got an average arm and might be able to profile in an outfield corner if he has to move (off of catcher).”

The Marlins’ 86th-overall pick has a slot-bonus value of $920,800 in the 2025 draft. Major League Baseball determines slot values as a starting-point for negotiations between clubs and draftees. The slot values aren’t binding figures, however, and a player can be signed for more or less than their slot’s value.

Once the Rays sign Gray, he’ll report to and debut with one of the organization’s minor-league affiliates.

Mason Neville, OF, Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds kicked off the second day of the draft selecting Oregon centerfielder Mason Neville in the fourth round.

The 2025 NCAA Division I home runs leader came off the board with the 114th-overall pick. Neville committed to Oregon State in the transfer portal after spending his freshman year in SEC country with Arkansas. The centerfielder had a breakout year as a junior in 2025 after a solid sophomore campaign during the 2024 season. Neville slashed .290/.429/.724 in 2025, crushing a program-record 26 home runs to go along with 16 doubles and 53 walks.

Like Gray, Neville was a consensus top-100 prospect, ranked at No. 59 by Baseball America and No. 35 by Pipeline.

“Neville has been a tool shed dating back to his prep days when he was a top 200 prospect,” Baseball America wrote. ” Neville hasn’t made any notable setup changes, but he has significantly improved his approach and contact rates. While there’s still some work to do versus secondaries, that improvement has allowed Neville to tap into his plus raw power. He can drive the ball out of the park to the opposite field, but he does most of his damage to right field.

“Neville’s secondary tools remain exciting. He has above-average speed and above-average arm strength. He moved from a primary corner to Oregon’s starting center fielder in 2025 and has a chance to stick there if he can sharpen his routes and instincts.”

The 114th pick’s slot bonus is $667,700.

Jason Reitz, RHP, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins selected Oregon’s Saturday starter, the right-handed Jason Reitz, just four picks after the Reds selected Neville.

Like Neville, Reitz transferred into Oregon. Previously, he spent two seasons with Saint Mary’s College in the West Coast Conference. Reitz took some time to settle in at Oregon, but was stellar for them in the latter half of the 2025 season. In 16 appearances and 11 starts for the Ducks, Reitz racked up 64.1 innings of work. The 6-foot-11 right-hander posted a 5-1 record and a 3.50 ERA, striking out 73 opposing batters.

Baseball America ranked him the 232nd-best player in the class, while Pipeline had him at No. 191 in its rankings.

“A gangly presence on the mound at 6-foot-11, Reitz does have the chance to start with four potential pitches to work on as he moves forward in his fastball, cutter, slider and changeup,” Pipeline wrote. “His fastball has been up to 97-98 mph, sitting more around 93, and he shows off the makings of a separate slider and a decent changeup. Reitz has struggled to be a consistent strike-thrower throughout his college career, though he found the zone more as a starter in the second half of this spring.

“He also doesn’t take full advantage of his size, with a short stride to the plate cutting off what could be impressive extension. Not everyone loves pitchers this big, but his improvement as Oregon moved into postseason play and the possibility of unlocking more with some delivery tweaks could be very intriguing.”

The 119th pick has a slot value of $635,700.

Grayson Grinsell, LHP, Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers took Oregon’s lefty ace, Grayson Grinsell, off the board in the sixth round with the 189th pick.

Grinsell was a lifer for the Ducks, finishing his Oregon career with the third-most strikeouts in program history (267) and 226.1-total innings. He earned all-Big Ten conference first-team honors in 2025, posting a 9-3 record with a 3.01 ERA, 101 strikeouts and threw three complete games.

“Grinsell is the epitome of a college pitchability lefty whose feel is better than any individual offering in his repertoire,” Pipeline, who ranked Grinsell the No. 190th-best prospect in the class, wrote, “His fastball tops out at 92 mph, but it’s one of those ‘invisible’ heaters hitters don’t square up… His ability to stick in a rotation might come down to whether he can develop a breaking ball he uses more consistently, but that invisible fastball-changeup combination, along with him (starting) every weekend this year, should get him plenty of looks.”

The 189th pick has a slot value of $333,500.

Jacob Walsh, 1B, Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals picked another of the Ducks’ lifers, using their 15th-round choice to draft first baseman Jacob Walsh 441st-overall.

As is the case with most seniors, Walsh wasn’t ranked by either Baseball America or Pipeline for the 2025 draft. He was a bigger prospect in the 2024 draft cycle following his junior season, but elected to return to Oregon for his senior season. Walsh’s decision paid off, having easily the best season of his collegiate career with the Ducks as a senior. In 58 starts, the first baseman slashed .332/.435/.651 — all of which were career-highs — and set Oregon’s all-time home run record (59) with 19 homers as a senior.

Picks in the 11th round onward have a slot bonus value of $150,000, although seniors in Walsh’s position — lacking collegiate eligibility to leverage — often receive a fraction of that.

Anson Aroz, C, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers made Anson Aroz the final Oregon Duck selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, choosing him in the 19th round with the 585th-overall pick.

Aroz’s 2025 campaign with the Ducks ended on a sour note. He was ejected from Oregon’s first game at the Eugene Regional over a highly-controversial “malicious slide” ruling that forced him to be ejected from the following game, which turned out to be Oregon’s last of the year. Despite that, Aroz enjoyed a highly-successful 2025 season, slashing .281/.417/.583 and launching 17 home runs.

The Dodgers announced Aroz’s selection as a catcher despite him playing the majority of the 2025 season in left field.

Aroz will have to decide between turning pro or potentially returning to Oregon for a fifth year, baring the approval of an extra season of eligibility — something Wasikowski mentioned numerous times after Aroz’s ejection.