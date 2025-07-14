Fire Friday burns 4 acres of brush near Sherwood Published 2:36 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

A fire Friday, July 11, just outside of Sherwood burned a total of four acres of brush.

At 7:07 p.m., numerous callers to 911 reported seeing a fire about “the size of a car” in a ditch near Southwest 124th Avenue and Southwest Tonquin Road.

Firefighters arrived to find that wind and dry shrubs had allowed the fire to grow to cover a hill next to the ditch and was continuing to spread uphill, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The call was updated to bring additional fire equipment sent to the scene.

“Fire crews deployed hose lines up the steep terrain in such a rapid and progressive manner that it allowed firefighters to get to the front of the fire before it could damage nearby power poles,” according to TVF&R.

With a spot fire near the scene of the original fire growing and threatening nearby structures, the call was again upgraded. However, the spot fire was contained without having to evacuate people in those structures.

The brush fire burned approximately three acres, with the spot fire adding another acre to the burned area.

TVF&R fire investigators are working to determine the cause.