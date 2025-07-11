Spain-based retailer Mango opens in Washington Square mall Published 4:26 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Mango, a fast-fashion retailer that offers specialized clothing, has opened in Washington Square mall.

The Tigard location marks the 50th store in the United States for the Barcelona, Spain-based retailer known for trendy clothes at affordable prices.

In March, Mango opened a store in Pioneer Place in downtown Portland.

“Reaching this milestone is an important achievement for the entire Mango team and reaffirms our deep commitment to our U.S. clients,” Daniel López, Mango’s chief expansion and franchise officer, said in a statement. “Opening our 50th company-owned store in the U.S. is a testament to the warm reception of our unique value proposition and to Mango’s ambition in the country.”

The new location will exclusively offer the brand’s women’s clothing line, featuring such items as dresses, pants, jeans, shirts, jackets, sweaters, skirts and more.

“It also features Mango’s Mediterranean-inspired New Med retail concept, which combines sustainability with architectural integration with warm tones, neutral colors, and natural, handcrafted materials, creating a shopping experience that embodies Mango’s spirit and freshness,” said a news release.

The opening of the Washington Square mall store marks one of 20 stores the retailer, founded in 1984, plans to open in the United States this year. Mango opened its first U.S. store in 2006.