Robin Hood Festival shoots into Sherwood July 18 and 19 Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Sherwood’s Old Town will once again resemble a medieval landscape as the 72nd annual Sherwood Robin Hood Festival kicks off on Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19.

The two-day event will be chock full of modern and medieval entertainment ranging from a knighting ceremony to a popular parade to a variety of musical entertainment.

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday with loads of food and craft vendors along with a beer, wine and cider garden.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Family Stage in Veterans Park will be the site of the annual knighting ceremony, which honors community members. That will be followed by a teen dance and reptile show visit.

Also Friday, musical acts SuperWave and Rockit Radio Band will perform on the Main Stage at the intersection of Southwest First and Southwest Pine streets. On Saturday, that Main Street lineup features Baz Moto, TapWater, Melody Guy, Lincoln’s Beard, The AML Trio and Hit Machine.

Then at 10 a.m. Saturday, the ever-popular Robin Hood parade begins at the roundabout at Southwest Langer Farms Parkway and Southwest Century Drive. The parade, whose theme is “Bridging Sherwood Together,” will make its way through Old Town Sherwood before disbanding.

This year’s Medieval Village, which will be sited on First Street adjacent to Veterans Park, will feature Northwest Armizare, a Tigard-based study group focused primarily on 15th century martial arts and armor.

Finally, the 70th annual international archery competition between Sherwood and Nottingham, England, is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19 and 20, at the Sherwood High School junior varsity baseball field. Maid Marian will shoot the first ceremonial arrow with the winner of the competition receiving a Tiffany silver bowl that has been traded between the two cities for years.