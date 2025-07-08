Rotary Club of Tigard Foundation awards $20,000 to eight Tigard High grads Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Rotary Club of Tigard Foundation recently honored eight recipients of this year’s college scholarship awards during its 61st annual Achievement Banquet held at Tigard High School.

A total of $20,000 in scholarships were awarded during the banquet, where Rotary member Marie Johnson served as master of ceremonies. She noted that the Tigard Rotary Club has a long history of acknowledging Tigard high students for their accomplishments.

Tigard-Tualatin School District Superintendent Iton Udosenata served as keynote speaker for the event, where scholarships were awarded to the following seniors:

Faris Alzgal, who plans to major in mechanical engineering at Portland Community College. Alzgal received the $1,000 Rotary Club of Tigard Foundation scholarship.

Yaretzi Ana Davila Castillo, who plans to major in child behavioral health at the University of Oregon. Davila Castillo received the $4,000 Dr. Chuck Kingston Memorial Scholarship.

Rose Ariana Cruz, who plans to major in chemical engineering at Oregon State University. Cruz received the $4,000 Denny Purkey Memorial Scholarship.

Caleb Jolley, who plans to major in business at Boise State University. Jolley received a $1,000 Rotary Club of Tigard Foundation.

Ruby Kastrava, who plans to major in biology/pre-med at the University of Oregon. Kastrava received a $4,000 Ed and Dana Murphy scholarship.

Julian Navarro Ochoa, who plans to major in aviation mechanics at Portland Community College. Navarro Ochoa received a $1,000 Rotary Club of Tigard Foundation scholarship.

Lillian Pileri, who plans to major in occupational therapy at George Fox University. Pileri received a $1,000 Rotary Club of Tigard Foundation scholarship.

Joanna Rodgers, who plans to major in pre-nursing at Southern Oregon University. Rodgers received a $4,000 Alva Frahler Memorial scholarship.

“We extend our best wishes to these remarkable students and their families as we recognize the challenges and trials they have shared and overcome to reach some of the highest achievements in academics and community service,” said Alison Stone, Tigard Rotary Club president. “We look forward to following these students as they continue their journeys in the pursuit of excellence in all that they do in the hopes that their efforts will make our world a better place for all.”