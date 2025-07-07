2 confirmed injured in Sherwood officer-involved shooting Sunday Published 10:10 am Monday, July 7, 2025

An investigation into an Sherwood officer-involved shooting where two people were reported injured on Sunday is continuing.

Officers from the Sherwood Police Department were dispatched to a report of a “shooting disturbance” at 4:22 p.m. July 6 at 21900 S.W. Langer Farms Parkway.

A suspect was taken into custody, and the shooting is being investigated by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Team. It is unclear who was injured in the shooting.

KOIN 6 News, a news partner of The Times, reported witnessing a “white truck with apparent bullet strikes in the windshield in the area roped off by crime scene tape.”

The news station also reported that a neighbor reported hearing a “pop, pop, pop, like, and then maybe one more after that” during the incident.

A spokesperson for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue confirmed that a crew treated and transported two patients at the site of the shooting.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Sherwood’s TVF&R Station 33 is only several hundred feet north of where the shooting took place.

Tigard police are handling information involving the investigation, and more details about the shooting are expected Monday afternoon.