Tualatin park concerts kick off July 11

Tualatin is gearing up for its annual Concerts in the Park series, which will feature rhythm and blues, folk, salsa, bluegrass and rock music at various city parks.

Kicking off the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, will be a performance by local favorites Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts at Tualatin Community Park, 8515 S.W. Tualatin Road.

The band, which bills itself as the “Northwest’s Premier Nostalgia Rock’n’Roll show and dance band,” covers such artists as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes.

The concert series continues until the end of August and includes: