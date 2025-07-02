Free Sherwood music, beer festival to support outdoor education, wildlife access Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Live music at the Brews and Birds festival. (Submitted by Friends of the Refuge) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. (Submitted by Pam Farris)

Sherwood families can enjoy live music and local craft beer while supporting outdoor education and habitat restoration during the Brews for the Birds festival — a free festival benefiting the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge.

The Friends of the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge will host a music and beer festival at Langer’s Entertainment Center in Sherwood — 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 — aiming to raise funds for one of the region’s most popular close-in nature areas.

Attracting over 10,000 visitors each year, the refuge offers a rare pocket of green space for wildlife viewing and nature exploration near Portland’s expanding communities.

All proceeds from the event will support the Friend’s year-round work, including habitat restoration, nature-based learning programs for all ages and opportunities for the public to connect with the beauty and value of nature.

Since 1993, the nonprofit has provided outdoor education programs to local schools, tribal communities and outdoor enthusiasts in the Tualatin River basin.

The festival is co-presented by The Miter Foundation, city of Sherwood and Langer’s, and will feature live local bands and beer from regional breweries. Organizers say the event is designed to be family-friendly while raising awareness about the refuge’s role in connecting people to nature at a time when green spaces and outdoor education are increasingly scarce.

The event is located at 21650 S.W. Langer Farms Parkway in Sherwood. Parking and admission are free. For more information, visit friendsoftualatinrefuge.org.