Tigard’s 2nd annual Fourth of July drone show to reflect city’s history Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Sky Elements was the Texas-based company that provided the drones for last year's show and will provide them this year as well. An estimated 10,000 people attended last year's drone show at Tigard High School.

Tigard’s second annual Fourth of July drone show will kick off at a different location than last year with 50 more drones than before.

This year’s show is set for Friday, July 4, at Cook Family Park, 17005 S.W. 92nd Ave., with a 250-strong contingent of drones displaying an aerial telling of the city’s history in a show dubbed “Tigard through the Decades.”

The city has planned a variety of activities, which begin at 6 p.m. The featured 10-minute drone show is set for 10 p.m.

Athletic fields 4 and 5 will provide the best view of the event.

“One of the highlights of this year’s event is the story behind the drone show, which was written and designed specifically to celebrate Tigard’s history through the years,” said Tigard’s Interim Communications Manager Kelsey Anderson. “You’ll hear nostalgic music from the 1960s as we set the stage of Tigard’s founding, then journey through time decade-by-decade with eye-catching scenes including local landmarks, milestones and events that have shaped this city into the vibrant community it is today.”

Anderson said this year’s plans call for more traffic control, allowing for a “smoother arrival and departure.”

However, parking is limited in Cook Family Park, and the city is encouraging those attending to arrive early in order to park at Tigard High School to walk down. Alternatively, the use of trails, carpooling, biking and other means for transportation are being encouraged.

The change of venue from last year’s Tigard High School’s athletic fields means attendees will have access to two playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts and restrooms.

This year’s featured food vendors include Smashburger, Alvaro’s Tacos and Kona Ice.

Dragon Theater will provide face painting, balloon artists and special guest characters alongside music by DJ Fever Deacon. Games and a dance contest are planned as well.

Last year’s inaugural event drew an estimated crowd of 10,000 people.

Also on tap prior to the drone show is the annual Middle of Millen Drive Independence Day Parade. The home-grown parade begins at 4 p.m., with assembly beginning at 3:45 p.m. on Southwest Millen Drive between Southwest 92nd Avenue and Southwest 93rd Avenue.

Those with parade questions should contact Amber Clark at ambcla79@gmail.com.