Washington County fire agencies enact burn ban ahead of wildfire season
June 23, 2025

Washington County has enacted a high-fire danger burn ban across all fire agencies in the area starting Monday, June 23.

The ban prohibits the practices of backyard or open burning, agricultural burning and any other land clearing, slash, stump, debris or waste burning.

What residents of Washington County are still permitted to do are small recreational or cooking fires which are limited to 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height. This includes both portable and permanent fire pits, fire tables and campfires. The location of these permissible burning sites must be away from combustibles or vegetation and must be fully extinguished after use.

The ban was recommended by the Washington County Fire Defense Board with the Oregon Department of Forestry’s approval. Fire agencies including Banks, Cornelius, Forest Grove, Gaston, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue will enforce the ban.

Noncompliant outdoor fires risk immediate extinguishment. If a fire breaks containment, offenders may be responsible for suppression costs and legal fees.

ODF may enforce stricter rules near protected lands, potentially broadening the ban to include campfires, target shooting and powered equipment use within one-eighth of a mile of state forests or rural areas.

County fire chiefs emphasize that extreme caution is critical during the coming months. With increasing wildfire activity across the Pacific Northwest — including Oregon’s escalating wildfire season — any spark could lead to disaster.

The burn ban will remain in effect until conditions improve — namely, cooler temperatures or rainfall. County and ODF officials will monitor conditions and announce a lifting of the restriction when safe.

As summer progresses, local fire conditions and restrictions are available at gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.