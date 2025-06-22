Ice cold hops lose fifth straight to Tri-City, 14-5 Published 8:33 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

At least it wasn’t close.

After consecutive one-run losses and three in their last four games, the Hops made defeat look easy on Saturday, falling to Tri-City 14-5 at Gesa Stadium.

The loss was the fifth straight to the Dust Devils who will look for a rare six-game sweep when the two teams face off in the series finale on Sunday.

Hillsboro took a five run lead early on Saturday, getting a run in the first inning on a Cristofer Torin RBI-single, another in the second on a Kenny Castillo sacrifice fly, and three more in the top of the third on a Druw Jones two-RBI single coupled with a Anderdson Rojas RBI-double. But that would be hit for the Hops who would then watch the home Devils answer with three of their own in the bottom half of the third, five runs in the fifth, and six more in the seventh en route to their blowout win.

Tri-City first baseman Ryan Nicholson homered as part of a three-hit, three-RBI and three-runs-scored performance, and was one of four Devils who carded multiple hits, and nine who notched hits overall.

Jones led Hillsboro going 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.

The Hops used five pitchers in the game, with all but one allowing two runs or more in less than three innings pitched.

The only Hillsboro pitcher not to allow a run was second baseman Jean Walters who pitched the eighth inning and allowed no hits while striking out two of his three batters faced.

Tonight’s finale is set for 7:05 p.m..

The Hops return home this coming week to host six games with Spokane.