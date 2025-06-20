Washington County proposes higher library levy to sustain countywide services Published 3:00 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

The Washington County Board of Commissioners is poised to ask voters this fall to approve higher library levy.

Voters on Nov. 4 see a new 5-year property tax levy to fund library services countywide with a higher rate — 37 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, up from 22 cents.

The proposed measure would replace the existing levy which expires June 2026 and generate an estimated $188.9 million between 2026 and 2031, helping fund 45% of Washington County Cooperative Library Services’ operations. If approved, the average homeowner would pay approximately $129 a year for a home assessed at $348,600.

The county’s public hearing to adopt the official ballot title and explanatory statement is scheduled June 24.

Library officials and county leaders say the increased levy is necessary to meet growing community needs and maintain essential services such as: homework help and reading support for students; open hours and material access at all 16 library locations; and children’s literacy events like baby and toddler storytimes.

According to the county’s proposal, demand for digital materials has grown 34% over the past four years, and physical visits to library branches topped 2.4 million last year. Libraries also hosted over 6,000 youth-focused events, serving more than 200,000 attendees.

The recommended rate increase comes after extensive polling and stakeholder consultation, including feedback from library partners, nonprofit operators, and the Library Levy Steering Committee. A key goal, according to county documents, is to standardize base service levels across the county and stabilize operations amid rising costs and growing usage.

If the measure fails, officials warn of immediate impacts beginning July 2026, including reduced library hours, fewer book purchases and scaled-back programs.

The new levy would be the first increase since 2015. Previous levies passed with strong voter support, most recently in 2020 with 69% approval. Ballots will be mailed to voters in mid-October ahead of the Nov. 4 election.