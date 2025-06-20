Published 2:48 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

John Kirkpatrick Grabow

October 19, 1931 – March 14, 2025

John’s adventures began in Detroit Lakes, MN, and from there, he roamed widely. He lived in five different states and visited most of the other 50, plus traveling in another six countries, before the road ended in Sherwood, OR.

Even his career in banking kept him on the move. First with US Bancorp, and later as a State bank auditor, he covered a lot of miles in Oregon, where he spent most of his life. Some of those miles were done on foot. John was a track athlete at Medford High School, did even more running during his four years in the US Army (less willingly in that case), then he continued running for fun as an adult. He took part in the early Cascade Run Offs and several Lake Runs in Lake Oswego. Sitting still wasn’t something he did very well.

What he did do well was working with his hands. Whether it was creating his drawings and water color paintings, or larger projects like cabinetry and house remodels, he enjoyed planning out how to do something and then bringing it to life. He could make the glory of the Grand Canyon appear on paper or launch a big kitchen renovation right before Thanksgiving (don’t ask).

John also built a family. He was married to Virginia Miller Grabow for 73 years and is survived by his two sons, John Jr. and Mark; his four grandkids; three great-grandkids; two step-grandkids; and nephew and nieces Sam, Jody, and Karen.

He could come across as a quiet guy, except when family or friends brought up a subject he was interested in, then he’d have a lot to discuss with them: history; financial news; a biography he’d just read. John was a man with an active mind, skilled hands, and restless feet. For all this and more, he’ll be remembered and missed.Happy trails, Dad.

A celebration of his life will be held at Young’s Funeral Home, 11831 SW Pacific Highway Tigard, OR on September 6, 2025 at 11:00am.