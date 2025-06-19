Tri-City’s Johnson dominates in Hops’ 7-3 road loss to the Dust Devils Published 10:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Hops got a little taste of the major leagues on Wednesday night, and I don’t think they liked it.

Tri-City starting pitcher Ryan Johnson–who’s pitched in 14 games for the Los Angeles Angels this season–dominated Hillsboro hitters to the tune of a 7-3 win in the second game of their six-game set at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

Johnson allowed just two hits while striking out seven in seven shutout innings.

Despite scoring three runs, all of which came in the ninth inning, the Hops managed just three hits in the game, two of which came off the bat of Anderdson Rojas who finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Meanwhile, the Dust Devils scored four runs in the fifth, two more in the sixth, and a final run in the seventh off of a stable of four Hillsboro pitchers.

Hops starter Casey Anderson allowed just three hits in his 4.1 innings of work, but was undone by a two-run Capri Ortiz home run, and later by a Cole Fontenelle RBI-double after handing the ball to reliever Rocco Reid.

Ortiz’ home run was his only hit, but wasn’t Tri-City’s only round-tripper, for Matt Coutney too touched them all with a solo shot in the eighth inning.

David Calabrese led the Devils at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

The loss was the seventh in their last 10 games for the Hops who can’t get to the season’s second half fast enough.

Hillsboro and Tri-City will face off again at 7:05 p.m. tonight in the first-half finale at Gesa Stadium before starting anew on Thursday.