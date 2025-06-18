Tigard Pride Parade set for later this month Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A participant in the 2023 Tigard Pride Parade blows bubbles along the route. (Courtesy photo/Diego Diaz) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The annual Tigard Pride Parade and Festival is held at Tigard High School. (Courtesy photo/Diego Diaz)

The city of Tigard and the Tigard-Tualatin School District will host their annual Pride Parade & Festival from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28.

The free, family friendly event will provide fun for all with the parade set to begin at 2 p.m. at 113th Avenue and Durham Road before ending with a celebration at Tigard High School, 9000 S.W. Durham Road.

The event celebrates celebrate LGBTQIA+ culture and rights.

“The Tigard Pride Parade & Festival … is more important than ever as the city of Tigard reaffirms our commitment to equity, the legal rights of LGBTQIA2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, two-spirit, plus) individuals, and its dedication to being a welcoming, safe, and inclusive city for all,” Alex Richardson, a Tigard employee who coordinates the annual event, wrote in an email. “The Pride event is when we CELEBRATE that inclusivity with love, joy, and fun for all attendees.”

This year’s entertainment includes Rachel Wong, a pop/R&B artist based in Portland; Ella X, an electro-pop musician; Stomptown, an LGBTQ+ country dance band; the Rose City Rollers Skatemobile (a mobile unit equipped with 150+ pairs of roller skates and gear); and Tigard Public Library activities, including a pre-Pride parade prep party set for June 25 at the Tigard Public Library.

Also, the day’s events will include nearly 40 food, craft and organizational vendors at the high school.

Pride celebrations are traditionally celebrated in June, commemorating the Stonewall Uprising, which occurred in New York City beginning June 28, 1969. It involved demonstrations by members of the gay community and is generally considered a watershed moment for the gay liberation movement.