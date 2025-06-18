Hops’ first-half title hopes extinguished with 3-2 loss to Tri-City Published 10:08 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Despite sitting atop the Northwest League standings for 65 of the first-half’s 77 days, there will be no first-half championship for the Hops after falling 3-2 to Tri-City on Tuesday, June 17, at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

The Dust Devils broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning when Adrian Placencia doubled to right field, ending the game, along with Hillsboro’s hopes of a secured spot in this year’s playoffs.

The Hops took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Cristofer Torin sacrifice fly, but fell behind 2-1 an inning later when Tri-City plated two on a Randy De Jesus two-run home run to left field.

Hillsboro tied the game in the top of the eighth inning when after singles by Ryan Waldschmidt and Angel Ortiz, Waldschmidt scored on a wild pitch to Druw Jones. But despite two runners on base and just one out, the Hops failed to scratch any more runs across, setting up the Devils’ game-winner in the ninth.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Daniel Nunez pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on just three hits.

Tri-City starter Chris Cortez was as good, if not better, allowing one earned on four hits, while striking out six over the same five innings.

Both teams tallied six hits in the game, with Angel Ortiz leading the Hops with two knocks, while De Jesus and Matt Coutney had two hits apiece for the Dust Devils.

Hillsboro left 10 men on base in the game and was 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The two teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. this evening at Gesa Stadium.