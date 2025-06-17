U.S. Rep. Salinas to host public town hall in Tualatin Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas announced she will host a town hall this week.

Residents are invited to express their grievances, comments or questions with Oregon’s 6th Congressional District representative about her work in Congress during a public, in-person forum 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Tualatin High School, located at 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road.

This meeting will be Salinas’ sixth town hall of the 2025 year.