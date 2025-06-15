Hops erase five-run deficit in 7-5 win over Eugene Published 9:02 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

Early ripe, early rotten. That’s what it turned out to be for the Emeralds as the Hops came from five runs behind to defeat Eugene 7-5 on Saturday night, June 14, at Hillsboro Ballpark.

After relinquishing five runs in the top half of the second, Hillsboro responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second, four more runs in the fourth, and two final runs in the sixth en route to a second straight win over the visiting Ems.

Ben McLaughlin and Jackson Feltner had two hits apiece, while seven different Hop players notched an RBI.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Lorenzo Encarnacion didn’t get out of the second inning, allowing five runs on six hits over 1.2 innings of work.

The Hops bullpen was more than up to the task of bailing 23-year-old out however, allowing just five hits while striking out eight over 7.1 shutout innings to allow for the comeback win.

Hillsboro’s four-run fifth inning in which they tied the game, resulted from a walk double, two singles and a couple well-placed infield outs.

The winning runs came after Eugene pitcher Tyler Vogel was replaced by Cesar Perdomo in the sixth inning, when after a leadoff walk and a Dayson Croes error, Druw Jones doubled to right field, scoring Anderdson Rojas, and a batter later, Cristofer Torin scored on a Slade Caldwell sacrifice fly to left.

Nate Savino earned the win for Hillsboro, allowing two hits and striking out three in three shutout innings.

Tyler Vogel took the loss for the Ems.

With the win, Hillsboro remained two games back of Vancouver who’s won nine straight games and sits atop the NWL first-half standings.

The Hops will try to earn a series split with Eugene when they host the Ems in the series finale at 1:05 p.m on Sunday afternoon.