Up, up and away: 15 balloons on tap for upcoming Tigard Festival of Balloons Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Mike Hebda, a crew member of the “Freedom Flight V" hot air balloon, salutes the American flag flown from his balloon during the playing of the National Anthem on the 40th anniversary of the Festival of Balloons on June 21, 2024 at Cook Park. (Jaime Valdez) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Darren Kling, pilot for "RE/MAX”, uses propane burners to heat the balloon up during the hot air balloon launch on the 40th anniversary of the Festival of Balloons on June 21, 2024 at Cook Park. (Staff photo: Jaime Valdez) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Tualatin resident Ronda Altergott poses for a photo during hot air balloon launch on the 40th anniversary of the Festival of Balloons on June 21, 2024 at Cook Park. (Staff photo: Jaime Valdez)

The annual event runs June 20-22 at Cook Family Park

The Tigard Festival of Balloons is preparing once again to soar to new heights with the annual event running Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22, at Cook Family Park, 17005 S.W. 92nd Ave.

This year, 15 balloons with pilots mostly hailing from the Northwest will launch into the predawn sky. Those balloons will range from Luke Cesnik’s Freedom Flight V, which pays homage to American soldiers listed as prisoners of war and missing in action, to Larry Simburger’s Puddy Cat, a comical tribute to Warner Bros. Sylvester the Cat.

The Tigard Festival of Balloons, originally known as the Portland Hot Air Balloon Classic, began in 1984. It later moved to Cook Family Park and attracts as many as 20,000 people each year.

Events kick off at 5:45 a.m. Friday, June 20, with hot air balloons launching from the park, weather permitting. Those last until 6:15 a.m.

That same day, free tethered balloon rides are available from 6 to 7 a.m., or until balloon fuel is exhausted, for those holding general admission tickets.

Other events throughout the day include a pancake breakfast — an annual fundraiser for the Tigard High School Band Boosters — set from 6:30 to 10 a.m. The breakfast continues each day of the event.

Also available during the festival’s three-day run are the Funtastic Carnival Fun Center and the Kid Zone. At 3 p.m. food, craft vendors and commercial exhibitors open their booths.

Finally, as the sun sets, the much-anticipated NW Natural Night Glow kicks off with burners illuminating the fabric of the balloons, providing a stunningly visual display.

On Saturday, and Sunday, the balloon launches and tethered rides return at the same times.

Other highlights of the festival include: an 8 a.m. Saturday Tigard Parks and Recreation Department 5K run and a 10 a.m. Sunday Landmark Ford’s Festival of Cars show.

Balloon fest attendees should keep in mind that there will be no Night Glow on Sunday evening, and that there will be no balloons onsite between the morning launches/tethering and the NW Natural Night Glow during any of the three event days.

A three day weekend pass, which provides unlimited access to the Festival for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is available for purchase online for $17, with advance purchases required. There are no single-day tickets available.

Parking can be purchased on the Tigard High School field for the day for $15, with proceeds benefiting the Tigard Breakfast Rotary Club and Tigard High School Boosters.

Although it’s only a short walk down the Cook Park hill to reach the festival grounds, attendees can opt for a $2 shuttle where small children ride free on a lap.

For more information, visit tigardballoon.org.