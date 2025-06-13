Tigard hosts dinner discussion on creating options in housing, employment and more Published 5:41 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

The Wednesday, June 18, event begins at 5 p.m. at Universal Plaza

The city of Tigard is sponsoring a dinner discussion on how to create more walkable and connected communities. The 5 to 7 p.m. event is set for Wednesday, June 18, at Universal Plaza, 9100 S.W. Burnham St.

The gathering is part of the Tigard HOME program, also known as Housing, Opportunity, Mobility and Enterprise, a long-range planning project.

The discussion by the city’s community development staff will address topics such as bringing shops and services closer to where people live, offering options for how homes and properties can be used to accomplish that.

In addition, staff will talk about how simplifying rules pertaining to starting neighborhood businesses might look like. Creating safer and more connected walking routes will be discussed as well.

The city will spring for dinner, which will be provided by local food carts including Wow Cow, Exotic Egg Rollz and Paradise Grindz.