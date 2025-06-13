Hops’ woes continue with 1-0 loss to Eugene Published 8:45 am Friday, June 13, 2025

For quite some time now, it’s pitching that’s been the problem for the Hops. But on a night when their pitchers came to play, the bats didn’t, and the result was a 1-0 loss to Eugene on Thursday night, June 12, at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Daniel Eagen was good, but Eugene’s Dylan Carmouche was better, allowing just three hits while striking out six and walking none in six innings of work.

Eagen allowed one earned on five hits while striking out eight in 6.1 innings.

The Emeralds’ run came in the top of the first inning after leadoff hitter Scott Bandura bunted to third for a hit, then after consecutive outs, James Tibbs III doubled to left field to score Bandura for what would amount to the game-winner.

The Hops’ scoring opportunities were few and far between, but they went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

Slade Caldwell, Cristofer Torin, and Jean Walters accounted for the Hops’ only hits of the night, all of which were singles.

With the loss, which was their fifth in a row, Hillsboro fell two games out of first place in the NWL, and has gone from first to fourth in the last two games.

Hillsboro will look to get back on the winning side of things when they host the Ems at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night, at Hillsboro Ballpark.