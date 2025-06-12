Tigard’s Pickleball Kingdom eyes August opening date Published 12:41 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Pickleball Kingdom will open a location in Tigard in August. (Submitted photo)

Once open, the new facility expects to offer some free hours for local groups to play

When Tigard’s Pickleball Kingdom opens in the former Bed Bath & Beyond facility sometime in August, it expects to give aficionados of the popular sport a few freebies.

“The first couple of weeks after we receive our certificate of occupancy, we plan to have groups come play on the courts for 2 to 3-hour blocks of time to experience the facility for free,” said a statement from Pickleball Kingdom officials. “Local businesses, churches, pickleball groups, etc. are welcome.”

Plans are to open the newest Washington County facility in Tigard’s former Bed Baths & Beyond store, 16800 S.W. 72nd Ave.

The 42,000-square-foot complex will feature 13 professional indoor courts.

According to a news release from Pickleball Kingdom, which brands itself as the world’s largest indoor pickleball franchiser, “Every court is individually fenced with a 30-foot-by60-foot area, premium lighting, video technology on all courts, outdoor court surfaces, two event spaces for large groups, viewing platform to hang out and watch the courts, a pro shop and heat/AC.”

A video tour of the facility is available as well.

Pickleball Kingdom joins a growing demand for local pickleball courts locally and nationwide.

In February 2024, Jumbo’s Pickleball opened in Beaverton’s former Indoor Goals soccer facility, 16340 N.W. Bethany Court.

According to a 2023 article in Business Insider, a report at the time had called for the construction of 25,000 new pickleball courts across the United States if current and future player demands were to be met. That same article said that while the average pickleball player is 35 years old, the sport is also popular with senior citizens and those in the Gen Z crowd.