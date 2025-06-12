‘The nostalgia is real’ for new Beaverton football coach James Testa Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

New Beaverton football coach James Testa said “the nostalgia is real” since he has returned to the school, where he played before graduating in 2008.

“It’s a pretty cool experience just to be back,” said Testa, a standout H-back and outside linebacker in his playing days. “You think about friends you played with, coaches you had. I’m very fortunate in terms of what I’d want out of a career.”

Testa was hired in February to replace Bob Boyer, who spent 35 seasons on the Beaverton staff, the last 22 as head coach. Testa recently completed spring camp with the Beavers, wrapping it up with a scrimmage at Canby with the host Cougars, Sunset, Silverton and Stayton.

“Spring camp was super good in terms of setting the tone and energy of what this next era is going to be,” Testa said. “Just getting the kids excited about Beaverton football, I thought it was pretty successful.”

It’s the first head coaching job for Testa, who spent the last seven seasons assisting at Metro League rival Mountainside, the last two as defensive coordinator under Mavericks coach Keanon Lowe. Since finishing his playing career at Linfield College, where he played rover, Testa assisted at Beaverton (2012-14), Monterey, Calif. (2015-17), and Mountainside.

He succeeds Boyer, who compiled a record of 117-107 with the team. During Boyer’s tenure, the Beavers won two Metro titles (2003, 2019). reached the semifinals twice (2004, 2008) and were eliminated in the quarterfinals three times (2003, 2015, 2016). Since that 2019 co-league title, however, they are 9-33, including 2-7 in 2024.

“My priority is growing the numbers,” Testa said. “It’s a numbers game. We’re not a big school compared to a Mountainside or a Sunset or a Westview. We’ve got who we’ve got. I want to preach resilience and that family aspect. We take care of each other.”

Testa learned the ways of Boyer in his three seasons as a Beaverton assistant. His biggest influence, though, is John Mannion, the former Silverton and Mountainside coach. Mannion, Testa’s teaching colleague at Mountainside, has been a “source of support” as Testa takes a big step in his coaching career.

“I’ve been able to walk a couple doors down and pick his brain,” said Testa, who will teach social studies at Beaverton. “In terms of mentorship, I don’t know if there’s been another person like that in my life. He’s been awesome, from the football sense and being a teacher and a man. I owe a lot to John.”

Chris Budke has remained on the Beaverton staff as offensive coordinator. In the last decade, Budke has had success in developing quarterbacks, including his son, Carson, who finished his college career at NCAA Division II Roosevelt (Ill.) last fall and has joined the Beaverton staff as quarterbacks coach.

“That was one of my big priorities was to keep Coach Budke around,” Testa said.

The Beavers can build around a third-year starter at quarterback in senior Spencer York.

“In terms of being a first-year coach, it’s nice knowing you have a real competent quarterback,” Testa said. “He’s able to process his reads really well. That’s something I saw in spring camp. He can move outside the pocket, throw from different platforms.”

York has a top-notch target in 6-foot-3 senior receiver Oliver Luebkert, a starter since his freshman year.

“He’s the total package in terms of what you would want in a receiver,” Testa said.

Beaverton showed flashes on offense last season but was inconsistent, averaging 19.7 points per game. Testa said the Beavers need to give York more time to make plays. And the defense can help by setting up the offense.

Testa is the defensive coordinator.

“My passion is on the defensive side,” he said.

Beaverton graduated 12 players from last year’s roster. A deep junior class – 16 on the roster last season – is ready to lead the way, according to Testa.

“It’s a class that’s hungry,” he said. “They just want to have success. You can define that a lot of different ways. I’m sure they want to get a few more wins. I want to make sure they’re getting the best possible experience.”

Jerry Ulmer is a writer for OSAAtoday.