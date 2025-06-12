Portland’s Hopewell House gets custom heart-shaped labyrinth Published 2:05 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Hopewell House in Portland received a custom-designed pathway for its nonprofit residential care facility on Thursday, June 12.

Portland’s only nonprofit residential care facility celebrates its Hopewell HeartPath Labyrinth as a space designed to support healing, grief processing and personal reflection, according to a news release.

Labyrinths are a single, winding path designed for contemplative walking, often used as a symbol of journey, transformation and inner reflection.

Renowned labyrinth artist Lea Goode-Harris, of Creative Labyrinths, designed the heart-shaped path with the support of Teufel Landscape, Bartlett Tree Experts and additional vendors and volunteers.

“We envisioned a space where visitors, staff and families could slow down, reflect and honor life’s transitions,” Goode-Harris said in a statement.

“Through its spirals and turns, the HeartPath Labyrinth invites us to be present, to remember, and to reconnect with what matters most. And also to reflect on the beauty of being on this path of life together. My team and I were deeply honored to help bring this meaningful path into being.”

Located on a 4.5-acre plot, Hopewell House provides round-the-clock residential hospice care in its historic 12,000-square-foot Tudor home, in addition to a wing of resident care rooms on its property in the Hillsdale neighborhood.

A dedication bench will be added to the site in the fall.

Originally donated in part by the Henningsen family in 1984, the property became home to Hopewell House, opening in 1987 as a freestanding inpatient hospice.

Over the next three decades and through multiple ownerships, it remained dedicated to serving those at the end of their life.

After the property closed in 2019, the house was revitalized by the nonprofit Friends of Hopewell House and reopened in 2023 as Portland’s only nonprofit residential care facility exclusively focused on end-of-life care.

Since its founding, Hopewell House and its predecessors have served more than 10,000 residents and families.