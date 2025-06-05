4th annual Juneteenth celebration set for Tigard’s Cook Park Published 11:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more City of Tigard Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023, at Cook Park in Tigard, OR. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more City of Tigard Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023, at Cook Park in Tigard, OR.

The event commemorates the end of more than 400 years of slavery in the United States

The city of Tigard and the Tigard-Tualatin School District are once again partnering for their fourth annual Juneteenth celebration set Thursday, June 19, at Cook Family Park, Shelter 4. The event begins at 2 p.m. with a healthy walk around the park where participants can work up an appetite for a meal provided by It’s a Vibe Catering.

Juneteenth, recognized every year on June 19, commemorates the end of more than 400 years of slavery in the United States.

Alex Richardson, a city of Tigard management analyst who helps coordinate the Juneteenth celebration, said the local event continues to grow each year as more residents become aware of it.

“We have more entertainment than ever this year, thanks to the hard work of Cindy Murphy and Juma Whatley, community members with whom we are working to plan the celebration,” Richardson said. “Last year we had a few hundred people attend and hope to attract more this year.”

In addition to live music, yard games and art activities for children, the day will include speakers and entertainers such as Tigard Mayor Heidi Lueb, Tigard-Tualatin School District officials, Tra’Renee, Tha Jewler, J Dub, King Benzo, Uneekint, Eric. D. Franklin and Elaine Victoria.

Richardson said what makes the event special “is the intimate, family feeling and the meaning behind the day — celebrating the freedom and resilience of Black Americans.”