Call of Duty: Leadership Tigard hosts diaper drive benefit concert Published 12:52 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Leadership Tigard is on a donation quest to purchase $6,000 in diapers for local nonprofits

Members of the Leadership Tigard program are gearing up to prevent leaks before they happen.

No, they are not trying to stop folks from sharing secrets of the annual Tigard Chamber of Commerce-sponsored program whose aim is developing local leaders and increasing community awareness in the city. Rather, they are on a mission to raise $6,000 to purchase diapers for four area nonprofit groups.

In order to accomplish that, they are hosting the “Do your Duty Diaper Drive and Fundraiser,” a free benefit concert set 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Tigard’s Beach Hut Deli, 12436 S.W. Main St.

“Diaper need is a hidden crisis that impacts working families, caregivers, and children every day,” Leandro Barrientos, a member of the Leadership Tigard 2025 Class, said in a statement. “By focusing our efforts on a single, high-impact item like diapers, we can directly support families and help reduce broader barriers like access to food, childcare and employment.”

Although attendees are welcome to bring packs of diapers, a preferred donation would be to purchase a sandwich from Beach Hut Deli since 20% of all sales during that time will be donated to the diaper drive, organizers said.

Barrientos, whose daytime job is that of digital communications coordinator for the city of Tigard, pointed out that many federal assistance programs like WIC and EBT will not cover the purchase of diapers.

“There’s never enough diapers,” he said of the drive that will benefit the Good Neighbor Center, Bethlehem House of Bread, Tigard-Tualatin Family Resource Center and the ODHS Free Food Market. “We realized we can make a fun campaign out of this.”

The concert will feature local bands Breezy and Simultanagnosia, along with DJ Fever.

Full disclosure: Barrientos sings and plays guitar for Breezy, a psychedelic/alternative rock band that plays covers of such bands as Creedence Clearwater Revival.

“It’s an original band but it’s very rooted in kind of like jammy, fun, jam band rock,” he said.

Also, those wishing to donate — it’s estimated that $25 can provide two weeks worth of diapers for a child — can do so via Venmo.

In addition, local merchants are encouraged to help by becoming a sponsor or featuring a diaper donation bin at their businesses. Deadline for those bin donations is June 10.