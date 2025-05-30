Former Tigard police officer pleads guilty to misconduct, resigns from force Published 12:14 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Jacob Teeny entered the plea May 29 and can never work as a police officer in Oregon again

A former Tigard Police officer has pleaded guilty in a criminal investigation into whether he was truthful in the course of his official duties.

On Thursday, May 29, Jacob Teeny pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor, in a Washington County courtroom.

As part of an agreement, Teeny resigned from the Tigard Police Department effective immediately. In addition, he has agreed to surrender his police certification to the Oregon Department of Standards and Training, according to a news release from the Tigard Police Department. That means he cannot work as a police officer in Oregon again.

Originally hired as a Tigard officer in October 2021, Teeny’s trouble began Nov. 1, 2024, when an attorney preparing for trial discovered a discrepancy between Teeny’s police report and his body-worn camera footage regarding how the officer accessed text messages on a suspect’s cellphone.

“It was alleged that Teeny lied about how he accessed the messages in his report, in a search warrant affidavit and in grand jury testimony,” said the news release. “Upon learning of these allegations, the Department took immediate action and Teeny was placed on paid administrative leave that same evening.”

In addition, Tigard Police Chief Jamey McDonald requested an outside investigation three days after learning about the allegation.

That investigation was completed Feb. 19, with the department forwarding the results to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, whose office prosecuted the case. Teeney first appeared in court May 2.

“Truthfulness is a cornerstone of police work, and without it we lose the trust the community has placed in us, and the ability to testify in court proceedings,” McDonald said. “As a department, we place a high value on transparency, and that means being open with our community when things are going well and when they’re not.”

In the news release, Tigard police said due to labor and employment laws, the department was prohibited from sharing public information on Teeny as long as he was a TPD employee.

“The department, in partnership with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, is now reviewing other reports and investigations conducted by Teeny over that period of time to ensure all past charges, facts and assertions made by him are independently supported,” Tigard police said.

In addition, Tigard police are conducting their own internal review, despite Teeny’s resignation. The review, which will be forwarded to the Oregon Department of Standards and Training, will be completed in the next few weeks.