Catlin Gabel’s Caroline Mauro wins her fourth girls high jump state crown Published 7:54 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Despite only competing in the high jump three times during the regular season, there never really was a doubt Catlin Gabel senior Caroline Mauro wouldn’t be walking away with the 3A girls title in the event.

She had won the event all three previous years and has consistently been one of the best in the event in Oregon, regardless of classification.

However, an injury to her right foot in October of 2024 took her out of training until March when she started running and ramping back up.

Coming into the state meet, her top mark of the season was 5 feet, 3 inches, half a foot below her personal record of 5-9.

But on Thursday, May 29 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Mauro found her form again and cruised to her fourth title in the girls high jump, clearing 5-7.25.

“The season has been a little all over the place,” Mauro said. “I didn’t know if I could compete, I didn’t know how much I was going to be able to. I’m really proud that I made it here.”

While most of the time seeing Mauro on the competition list means trouble for the rest of the field, the senior had some doubts about how her jumping foot would hold up over the final stretch of the season.

Needless to say, it held on long enough.

“Definitely in my head a little bit,” Mauro said. “I had such a great support team in my parents, my friends, my team and my coaches. They definitely made me have the mindset I could do this.”

The win makes Mauro the third girls high jumper to win four state titles in the event in state history and the first since Estacada’s Chancey Summers from 2008-2011.

Mauro was pretty much in a class of her own, passing the first two heights of the competition before clearing 4-11.5 on her first attempt.

She passed on 5-0.5 then hit 5-1.75 and 5-3, the latter being the winning height as the rest of the competition had bowed out by then.

Mauro skipped ahead to 5-5.25 and needed only one attempt there to clear. She cleared 5-7.25 on her third attempt to get three cracks at 5-8, but couldn’t hit at that height.

“Very special, I can’t believe it,” Mauro said. “When I got over that 5-7.25 – I know it wasn’t the winning jump – it was the first time I had gotten over 5-5 since last year, so it was very relieving, very exciting and just pure joy.”

Of course high school is just the beginning of Mauro’s athletic career as she’s set to go jump for Princeton next year.

Before she heads east, she does have two more high school events to compete in with the 3A girl long jump, an event she has the top seed mark in at 18-8.5 which she hit last week in the Lewis & Clark league championships. She’s also a part of the 4×100 relay for the Eagles.

She’s never won the long jump, taking second in it last year. So there’s still some personal history to make on Friday.

But no matter the long jump result, Mauro has etched her name into the record book as one of the best in the state.