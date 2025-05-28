Modera Beaverton Apartments changing the landscape of Beaverton’s business core Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 7

You might think amenities such as scenic roof decks, a fitness facility and a golf simulation room would only be found at resorts.

But these and other features can be found at the Modera Beaverton Apartments in the heart of Beaverton.

Located at 12230 S.W. Broadway St., steps away from downtown businesses, Modera Beaverton contains 312 apartments, complete with a secure five-story parking structure attached to the building.

The massive complex, which has changed the landscape of the business district and offers great views of Beaverton and environs, is 22% leased as of late May, according to Chad Encinas, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential Trust. The complex opened March 28.

At the Modera Beaverton, studios start at around $1,500 per month, and the building also offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Although not a product of the Metro affordable housing bond that voters approved in 2018, Modera Beaverton provides a need in Beaverton to expand housing availability.

As the city prepares to grow by over 19,000 from 2022 to 2042, according to Metro estimates, Beaverton anticipates needing to build 9,900 new housing units in that time, including middle housing, single-family homes and apartment buildings.

According to Beaverton’s 2023 Housing Needs Analysis, the greatest unmet need for housing currently is on the lower-income side.

“The metro region has a housing shortage that’s well documented, that’s in the news constantly,” Encinas said. “Our job as developers is to build housing. I think this site is particularly appealing because of its proximity to Hall Boulevard, the BG’s food carts, all of the food options along Watson.”

The housing report noted that Beaverton’s housing growth has kept pace with its population growth, but not with job growth and overall demand. The shortage, the report indicates, puts upward pressure on rents and prices as households compete for available units.

Adding to housing difficulties is that Beaverton has experienced low rental vacancy and climbing rental rates, as a result of few apartments having space available.

Still, with over 300 new units, Modera Beaverton is in an ideal location within the city, according to Encinas.

“We just completed another apartment building down the street at Fifth and Western, which is called Modera Raleigh,” he said, noting the Raleigh has 270 apartments.

The Modera Beaverton is situated for residents to take advantage of walking and transit to get to local destinations.

“We felt this building appeals to a slightly different person, maybe someone who takes transit more, doesn’t drive as much,” he said.

Among the amenities you’ll find at Modera Beaverton are a scenic courtyard and a golf and sports simulation room where you can practice your golf swing. And the court yard is a great choice as the summer months approach.

“We have barbecues, we have a fire pit, ping pong tables, lounge seating,” Encinas said.

The building also hosts co-working spaces for residents, a pet spa and even a speakeasy.

“It’s just an area for residents to come and hang out,” Encinas said of the speakeasy. “It’s a lounge area where people can come and play cards, hang out and drink, hang out with their friends.”

Encinas said the city of Beaverton has been a good partner in the development of Modera Beaverton.

“Developing a new building is a lengthy process in any city,” he said. “But the city of Beaverton has been good to work with. They have been good partners, and we do like working with them.”

Encinas is bullish on Beaverton and believes the westside community is only going to get bigger.

“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “I do think Beaverton is going to continue to grow. The city has several parcels of land that they are actively working to foster development, and get more housing. I think the city, the city council and everyone is on board working toward that shared goal of making sure we have enough housing.”