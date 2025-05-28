Award-winning Aloha High teacher gets rent or mortgage paid for a year Published 4:30 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

An English Language Development teacher at Aloha High School will have her mortgage or rent paid for a year thanks to being designated by OnPoint Community Credit Union as one of four winners of the 2025 OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education Educator of the Year award.

Sophia Aguirre, who teaches ninth through 12th grade, will also receive $2,500 for her school.

“Aguirre has created a welcoming community where her students gain confidence, creativity and voice,” according to the credit union. “Through student art, cultural events like the annual fashion show, and staff training that builds empathy, she fosters belonging while innovating how schools support multilingual learners – all while pursuing her (master’s) in Education in Reading and Literacy.”

Awards also went to Ricardo Barber, a third grade teacher at Faubion Elementary in Portland; Rhiannon Young from Corbett Middle School; and Gold Star Educator of the Year, Hang Jones of Marysville Elementary in Portland.

Since 2010, the OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education has awarded more than $840,000 in prizes to 326 local educators and schools.