All aboard the North Coast Express: Trips begin from Beaverton to Oregon Coast destinations Published 9:58 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Ready to get away from it all while avoiding the traffic and coastal parking?

Getting its start on Memorial Day weekend, the newly created North Coast Express is connecting the Portland area with the top spots along the northern Oregon Coast. The North Express gets people to Seaside Astoria and Cannon Beach, while the South Express gets riders to Rockaway Beach and Tillamook Creamery.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this summer, people can hop on the bus for $35. For an extra $10 fee, passengers can book a ticket to bring along a large item, such as a bicycle or full-size luggage or large cooler. Visit visittheoregoncoast.com/express for tickets.

Both routes, departing in the morning — 9:30 a.m. for North Express and 9:45 a.m. for South Express — from the Sunset Transit Center in Beaverton and return to the same spot in the evening — 8:30 p.m. for North Express and 8 p.m. for South Express.

Looking to do a tour of a few locales? Both buses offer a midday hop-on, hop-off trip along the coast, included in the regular fare.

“Building on the region’s growing network of car-free travel options, the North Coast Express offers a new, stress-free way to experience the North Coast — no keys required,” the Oregon Coast Visitors Association said in a release. “Riders can enjoy a full day of coastal exploration or plan a longer stay with flexible return-day ticketing.”

With free WiFi and charging ports, onboard restrooms and panoramic windows and reclining seats, the visitors association says it’s set out to offer “a relaxed, comfortable, and sustainable way to explore the Oregon Coast — at your own pace.”

The transit option joins The POINT, serving Portland to Cannon Beach and Astoria, and the NWConnector Coastliner to Tillamook. The North Coast Express pilot project will run through Aug. 31.