30th Beadnell Invitational Mile celebrates local middle school distance runners Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A little local history was made this past week when the Beadnell Invitational Mile was held on Thursday, May 22, at Fowler Middle School.

The event was the 30th running of the race, and consisted of the three fastest 6th, 7th and 8th grade boys and girls qualifiers from the three middle schools in the Tigard/Tualatin School District; Fowler, Twality and Hazelbrook.

Hazelbrook’s Ben Frink won the eighth grade race with a time of 4:56, while his schoolmate Charles Keama was second (5:18), and Fowler’s Maverick Hansen finished in 5:20, good for third place.

Fink’s time placed him fifth in the race’s 30-year history, and was just 13 seconds behind the eighth grade record of 4:43 set by Adam Klein in 2014.

On the girls side, Fowler’s Osa Ogbeide was first with a time of 5:30.5, while Hazelbrook’s Harper Dolezal (5:30.7) and Cindy Ornelas Serrano (5:43) were second and third respectively.

Ogbeide’s time ranked her fourth all-time.

In the seventh grade boys race, Fowler’s Keagan Mulkerin crossed the finish line first with a time of 5:11, with Ian Leininger (5:35) second and Jaelin Cabreros (5:40) third.

The seventh grade girls race was won by Hazelbrook’s Paige Holland who finished the course in 5:36, while Shelby Bonilla Morellos (6:33) was second, and Maddie Merrill and Noemmy Villanueva tied for third with times of 6:36.

The sixth grade race saw Fowler’s Julian Johnston win the boys race with a time of 5:22, narrowly missing the race’s all-time top-5, while Christian Sparnon (5:27) was second, and Israel Brito-Castro (5:35) was third.

Malia Baas of Twality won the girls sixth grade race with a time of 6:03, edging Rowyn Gabel (6:08) and Embry Mlady (6:45).