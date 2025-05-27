Harrington won’t seek reelection as chair of Washington County Board of Commissioners Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 2

Kathryn Harrington, who was elected to her first term as county chair in 2018, has decided against seeking another term on the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

Meanwhile, current commissioner Pam Treece has said she would throw her hat in the ring to replace Harrington, when the time comes.

Harrington’s current term began Jan. 1, 2023, and runs through Dec. 31, 2026. She spent over a decade as an elected Metro councilor and over 20 years in the tech industry.

“It’s pretty simple,” Harrington said of her decision. “I’m 65 years old … . My husband retired a couple of years ago, and I would like to retire while I’m physically able.”

In her final stint as county commissioner, Harrington pointed out some goals ahead for the county.

“We have a lot of significant projects already in the works, so these next 18 months will continue to be super busy,” she said. “We have a couple of local option levies that will be on the November 2025 ballot — the public safety and justice levy as well as Washington County Cooperative Library Services local option levy.”

While the election cycle is a year away, current Commissioner Pam Treece announced plans to run for Harrington’s chair position.

“Washington County needs an experienced and collaborative leader to guide us through these challenging times and strengthen the community we love,” Treece said in a news release. “As chair, I will bring a proven record of results across the public and private sectors to prioritize affordability, economic vitality and public safety.”

Among her accomplishments on the board of commissioners, she outlined “significant investments and progress in increasing access to shelter beds, transitional housing, and affordable housing to reduce homelessness and housing instability,” her news release stated.

Harrington said she would like to see Treece run for the chair position next year.

“She has been a great colleague to work with,” Harrington said. “She has executive leadership, experience in working in large organizations, in leadership positions.”

Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said in a statement that she supports Treece’s plan to run, especially as the two have already tackled tough issues together.

“In a time when collaboration across government matters more than ever, her partnership-driven leadership is exactly what our region needs in our next chair,” Beaty said.

Treece was elected as commissioner for District 2 in 2018 and is slated to appear on the May 2026 ballot. The next chair will be sworn in Jan. 5, 2027.