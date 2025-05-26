Tualatin celebrates Memorial Day Published 12:04 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

The Tualatin chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the city of Tualatin hosted their annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 26, on the west side of Tualatin Lake at the Commons, 8325 S.W. Nyberg St.

The event paid tribute to military veterans, but also included a 9:30 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently completed Veterans Plaza.

The plaza, on the east side of the lake, features a reflecting pool, seating, a labyrinth, a synthetic turf area, a story circle and three unique pieces of art created by Kentucky-based sculptor Douwe Blumberg.

Among the guest speakers were Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik, who is a U.S. Army veteran, and U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas.

“In past years, we’ve had an honored vet speak. This year, we’re going in a slightly different direction. Instead, we’re going to have a Gold Star parent out there speaking,” said Jesse Thompson, chaplain for the Tualatin VFW, prior to Monday’s event.

The Gold Star designation is given to families who have lost a family member in combat.

Jeff and Kim Keller of Beaverton were scheduled to speak about their late son, Andrew Keller, who was killed in action in the mountains of Southeast Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2012.

The 22-year-old Southridge High School grad grew up in Beaverton and loved playing football, basketball and baseball.

The Memorial Day observance was followed at 11: 30 a.m. by a free picnic put on by the VFW Auxiliary at Tualatin Community Park, 8515 S.W. Tualatin Road.