Westview duo lead Wildcats to girls title at 6A state tennis championships Published 12:26 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

The seeding suggested otherwise, but Westview’s doubles team of Malavika Rahul and Tessa Rozendal had thoughts of their own.

After losing to Jesuit’s top-seeded team of Sabrina Larsen and Lucy Hasle at districts a week prior, the Wildcat duo avenged said defeat with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win in the girls doubles final on Saturday, helping to lead Westview to the girls team title at the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 6A girls tennis tournament on May 23-24, at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.

The Wildcats tallied 19 points en route to their state championship, bettering West Linn (16), Jesuit (14), and Sunset (11).

Rozendal, a senior, said the win was certainly gratifying based on what had occurred in their previous match with the Jesuit duo, but also as a culmination of a career playing with her teammate.

“I think it was great,” Rozendal said. “After districts, we were definitely hungry for the win and for state. I think right from the start we were very aggressive from the net. And so just to finally win together after three years playing, it feels amazing to get there.”

Rahul agreed with her teammate, with an understanding that this was their last shot at the title they’d been thirsting for.

“This is our last chance and we really wanted to capitalize on all the opportunities we’ve got,” Rahul said. “We were just really hungry for it, and like Tessa said, we’ve been working for this for three years, so it’s really special to be state champions.”

The match was played mid-day and in temperatures approaching 80 degrees, but both Rahul and Rozendal said the heat wasn’t bothersome.

“I didn’t really feel it until after the match,” Rozendal said. “I think I was running on adrenaline, but I felt good. I mean, we just tried to keep our energy up because we knew that’s how we play up to our best level and I think we did a really good job.”

Rozendal went on to say how much it meant to her to end her high school career on a winning note, and Rahul, a junior, spoke too to what it meant, but not so much for her, but rather for her teammate.

“It’s so special,” Rahul said. “Like I said, we’ve been playing doubles together for three years. I’m just really happy we finally got the title our third year together, our last year, it was really special.”

Westview junior and top-rated Nikhitha Suresh finished third in the singles competition after falling to eventual champion Leah Lup from West Linn in the semifinals.

Suresh defeated Sonya Drayton of West Linn 6-4, 7-6 in the third place match.

On the boys side, Mountainside junior Arnav Arora was hoping to claim his first state title, but fell to Lincoln freshman Cayden Laughton in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Arora, the No. 3-seed, received a bye in the first round before defeating Central Catholic’s Jonah Black, Jesuit’s Logan Aman, and No. 2-seeded Zach Steinberg from West Linn before falling to Laughton in a tough final.

Laughton had faced Arora once this season, beating him 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Jesuit Tournament, and knew he couldn’t afford to let down. Arora had his moments in the second set but Laughton responded to close him out.

“You never know on any given day what’s going to happen,” Laughton said. “I know how good of a player Arnav is. That second set there, I was just trying not to stress out too much because I know I have confidence in myself.”

The individual title was the fourth straight for Lincoln whose Will Semler had won the previous three boys championships.

““It’s a lot, freshman year, getting into it, having to get used to a new environment,” Laughton said. “It helped a lot with everyone cheering and supporting me. It means a lot to win the first year, and just to carry on the Lincoln streak.”

Steinberg defeated Jesuit’s Tristan Hernandez 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 in the third place match.

In doubles, West Linn’s Rhyson Chiang and Perin Huberty won the boys title, defeating Sunset’s Ian Arnold and Zane Moore 6-4, 6-3.

Westview’s Sean Kim and Ethan Wang won the consolation bracket.

Lincoln won the boys team title with 18 points, while West Linn was second with 17, and Jesuit and Lake Oswego tied for third with 12.