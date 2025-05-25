Glencoe softball is ready for the postseason, after a regular season of growth Published 6:45 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

1 of 4

With the postseason set to kickoff this week, the Glencoe High School softball team built a little momentum this past week by defeating league foe Forest Grove and cementing a tie for second place in the tough Pacific Conference.

“Forest Grove’s a gritty team, and I think the last time we played them they out-toughed us,” Glencoe head coach Wade Sahlfeld said. “So, I kind of challenged them to step up and just play our best game, and I think that’s what we did.”

The win was the Crimson Tide’s fifth in their last six games, and seventh in their last nine, with losses just to the Vikings and No. 3-ranked Sherwood. Sahlfeld–who’s in his third year as Glencoe head coach–said that it’s not uncommon for his teams to start somewhat slow, but while the early season defeats are certainly not by design, they are in a way collateral damage with the future in mind.

“Early in the year we try to get a lot of kids playing time because at some point you’re going to have to rely on people that don’t get a ton of time,” Sahlfeld said. “We try not to get too worried about rankings and stuff, but rather trying to develop.”

And that makes sense if you look at the Tide’s roster.

With only one senior, Irene VanDyke, and six juniors to go with five sophomores and three freshmen, Glencoe (19-7) has certainly been a work in progress.

Yes, they returned last year’s Pacific Conference Player of the Year in shortstop Makena Petrick, along with first team all-league catcher Kendyl Mishler; VanDyke, a second team infielder; first team outfielder Tuesday Mevis; and Allison Glaze and Kalli Farrimond who were honorable mention. But they also lost all-league pitcher Bailey Farrimond, which is a significant piece to lose from a team that made it all the way to last year’s state championship game.

Glencoe was forced to replace that piece with sophomore Kalli Farrimond, along with freshman Lexi Brester, both of whom have proved up to the challenge as the season’s progressed.

“She’s (Brester) doing what we need,” Sahlfeld said. “She’s pitching ground balls and getting outs for us, and now has that confidence that she can compete at this level. But I have 100 percent confidence in Kalli Farrimond to go out there as well. She’s very good.”

Sahlfeld also has confidence in his senior, VanDyke, who while typically soft-spoken, chose to speak midway through the season in an effort to inspire the team.

“There was a point in the season where we were sputtering a bit, and I think she (Van Dyke) stepped up,” Sahlfeld said. “She talked to the girls about what this means to her and how much work she’s put in, and she doesn’t just do it for herself, but for her teammates. That’s the type of senior you want.”

And it worked – eventually. Yet, not instantaneously, but rather over time as the team came together both on and off the field.

“It’s funny because you see the talent in practice, and you see the work they put in, but we sputtered a little bit,” Sahlfeld said. “I think the kids have gelled though. In the last couple of weeks their personality is starting to show and I think they’ve become closer as a team.”

And that team is set for a first round playoff matchup with Tualatin (15-11) this week. But while Sahlfeld believes this year’s team will benefit to an extent from last year’s run to the state final, he also knows the experience alone won’t get them to where they want to go, for they’ll have to do the heavy lifting themselves.

“I think the girls are holding themselves accountable more than ever,” Sahlfeld said. “Last year was last year. It’s completely done. So, we know we’ve got to work for it. It’s not just going to happen.”