Tigard’s Steve DeAngelo receives a top business award from federal small business agenc Published 2:50 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The longtime advocate of Main Street businesses said he’s “beyond grateful” to receive the accolade

The owner of a notable Tigard catering company, who also is known for generously volunteering his time for community and civic activities, has been awarded a top business award for the region from the United States Small Business Administration.

Steve DeAngelo, owner of DeAngelo’s Catering and Events, received the Small Business Champion Award for District 10 during a recognition ceremony May 14 in Tigard. He bested nominees from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska to win the award from the federal agency that supports entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“I’m beyond grateful, honored, humbled — and most of all, encouraged — to receive this award. It’s truly a privilege. I know I stand among a small, select group of recipients, and that brings with it a deep sense of personal pride,” DeAngelo said.

DeAngelo has operated his catering company since 1982, spending the last two decades in downtown Tigard. Active in Tigard since he moved to the city in 1989, DeAngelo got his start in the food and beverage industry by working at his father’s eatery, DeAngelo’s, a now-defunct Italian restaurant in Southeast Portland. He began working there when he was only 13 years old.

DeAngelo was nominated for the national award by the Small Business Development Center at Clackamas Community College, where he has attended classes for more than two decades.

During his acceptance speech, DeAngelo told those gathered of the importance of doing something you love and the “surprising reward that comes from mentoring, speaking and giving back.”

He had tips for small business owners including: always asking if there is a better way of doing things, paying attention to your health, letting go of what no longer serves you and planning for the future 10 years out.

Among his volunteer activities are serving as board chair for Potluck in the Park, which currently provides hot meals for those in need under Portland’s Hawthorne Bridge.

He received the Tigard Chamber of Commerce’s First Citizen Award in 2023 and is a founding member of the Tigard Downtown Alliance, a nonprofit focused on revitalizing downtown Tigard, a group responsible for the hanging baskets on Main Street.

Megan De Salvo, chief executive officer of the Tigard Chamber of Commerce, said DeAngelo’s award is not only a “tremendous honor” for his catering company but also for the entire business community.

“This award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to support small businesses, and Steve’s advocacy, mentorship, and leadership exemplify that spirit,” De Salvo said. “His recognition on a national level highlights the strength, resilience, and innovation found right here in Tigard, Oregon.”